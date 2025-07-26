Left Menu

Controversial Appointment: Darren Beattie Takes Helm at USIP

Darren Beattie, a senior State Department official known for controversial remarks, has been appointed as Acting President of the United States Institute for Peace (USIP). His new role while retaining his State Department position reflects President Trump's influence and the administration's 'America First' agenda at USIP.

Washington DC | Updated: 26-07-2025 22:31 IST
  • United States

Darren Beattie, a senior State Department official and known right-wing ideologue, has been appointed as the Acting President of the United States Institute for Peace (USIP), an organization backed by Congress. Beattie's appointment is marked by controversy due to his history of inflammatory comments on women and minorities.

The USIP Board of Directors expressed anticipation that Beattie would further President Trump's 'America First' agenda, despite his contentious past, which includes being ousted as a speech writer for Trump in 2018 after attending a conference with white nationalists. The appointment has highlighted ongoing tensions over USIP's direction under the Trump administration.

Founded in 1984, USIP aims to prevent violent conflicts and broker peace; however, under Trump, efforts have been made to control the institute's direction, leading to conflicts such as the firing of board members and legal battles. The controversial moves underscore an internal power struggle as Trump implements his policy priorities.

