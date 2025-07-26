Intense Talks for Ceasefire Along Thai-Cambodian Border

President Donald Trump has stepped into the escalating conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, urging leaders from both countries to negotiate a ceasefire. This comes after three days of fierce fighting along the Thai-Cambodian border, resulting in over 30 deaths and the displacement of more than 130,000 individuals.

During his visit to Scotland, Trump communicated with Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai. He warned that continued conflict would impede any future trade agreements with the U.S. Subsequently, both leaders agreed to meet urgently to discuss a ceasefire and peace efforts.

The historic tensions between the two nations stem from unresolved territorial disputes, exacerbated by recent border clashes. In response to Trump's diplomacy, other international figures like Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim have supported efforts toward a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)