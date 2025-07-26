Left Menu

Controversy Flies High: French Jewish Passengers Removed from Vueling Flight

French authorities are investigating claims that young French citizens were removed from a flight from Valencia to Paris for being Jewish. Vueling denies the charges, citing unruly behavior as the cause. French and Spanish authorities are seeking clarity on whether discrimination occurred.

Updated: 26-07-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 22:39 IST
French authorities are probing an alleged airline incident involving young French citizens removed from a Vueling flight because of their Jewish religion. The airline strongly denies these allegations.

On Wednesday, several passengers were ejected from a Valencia-to-Paris flight for unruly behavior, according to Spanish police. However, reports suggest possible religious discrimination.

To address the concerns, France's minister for Europe and foreign affairs, Jean-Noel Barrot, contacted Vueling's CEO, Carolina Martinoli, demanding an investigation. Vueling assured that findings will be shared with French and Spanish officials, aiming to clarify if a bias played a role.

