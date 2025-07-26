Controversy Flies High: French Jewish Passengers Removed from Vueling Flight
French authorities are investigating claims that young French citizens were removed from a flight from Valencia to Paris for being Jewish. Vueling denies the charges, citing unruly behavior as the cause. French and Spanish authorities are seeking clarity on whether discrimination occurred.
French authorities are probing an alleged airline incident involving young French citizens removed from a Vueling flight because of their Jewish religion. The airline strongly denies these allegations.
On Wednesday, several passengers were ejected from a Valencia-to-Paris flight for unruly behavior, according to Spanish police. However, reports suggest possible religious discrimination.
To address the concerns, France's minister for Europe and foreign affairs, Jean-Noel Barrot, contacted Vueling's CEO, Carolina Martinoli, demanding an investigation. Vueling assured that findings will be shared with French and Spanish officials, aiming to clarify if a bias played a role.
