Controversy Flies High: French Jewish Passengers Removed from Vueling Flight

French authorities are probing an alleged airline incident involving young French citizens removed from a Vueling flight because of their Jewish religion. The airline strongly denies these allegations.

On Wednesday, several passengers were ejected from a Valencia-to-Paris flight for unruly behavior, according to Spanish police. However, reports suggest possible religious discrimination.

To address the concerns, France's minister for Europe and foreign affairs, Jean-Noel Barrot, contacted Vueling's CEO, Carolina Martinoli, demanding an investigation. Vueling assured that findings will be shared with French and Spanish officials, aiming to clarify if a bias played a role.

