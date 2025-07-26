Left Menu

Bridging Justice: Launch of Veer Parivaar Sahayata Yojana 2025

The Veer Parivaar Sahayata Yojana 2025 has been launched to strengthen legal aid for defence personnel, ensuring their access to justice. With collaborative efforts from NALSA and regional legal bodies, the initiative promises technological and compassionate legal support for armed forces and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-07-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 23:37 IST
Bridging Justice: Launch of Veer Parivaar Sahayata Yojana 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) marked a significant milestone on Saturday with the introduction of the Veer Parivaar Sahayata Yojana 2025, aimed at fortifying legal assistance for the country's defence forces.

Unveiled in partnership with the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and the Jammu & Kashmir Legal Services Authority, the yojana promises a comprehensive legal support framework. This initiative was introduced at a regional conference on justice for defence personnel and tribal communities at SKICC, with Justice Surya Kant highlighting the dual focus on national integration and honouring armed forces.

Emphasising the necessity of legal accessibility, Justice Kant outlined the scheme's pillars - a wide network of legal services, trained personnel for direct assistance, and digital avenues such as online mediation. The initiative aims to uphold constitutional obligations while ensuring that legal hurdles do not burden those safeguarding the nation.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025