Bridging Justice: Launch of Veer Parivaar Sahayata Yojana 2025
The Veer Parivaar Sahayata Yojana 2025 has been launched to strengthen legal aid for defence personnel, ensuring their access to justice. With collaborative efforts from NALSA and regional legal bodies, the initiative promises technological and compassionate legal support for armed forces and their families.
The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) marked a significant milestone on Saturday with the introduction of the Veer Parivaar Sahayata Yojana 2025, aimed at fortifying legal assistance for the country's defence forces.
Unveiled in partnership with the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and the Jammu & Kashmir Legal Services Authority, the yojana promises a comprehensive legal support framework. This initiative was introduced at a regional conference on justice for defence personnel and tribal communities at SKICC, with Justice Surya Kant highlighting the dual focus on national integration and honouring armed forces.
Emphasising the necessity of legal accessibility, Justice Kant outlined the scheme's pillars - a wide network of legal services, trained personnel for direct assistance, and digital avenues such as online mediation. The initiative aims to uphold constitutional obligations while ensuring that legal hurdles do not burden those safeguarding the nation.
