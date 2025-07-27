Left Menu

Israel Resumes Gaza Aid Amidst Mounting Humanitarian Crisis

Israel has resumed airdrops of aid to Gaza, with humanitarian corridors and pauses to aid delivery amidst mounting international pressure. The aid involves food supplies, but mass hunger remains a critical issue in Gaza. The situation underscores ongoing tensions between Israel, the UN, and various international organizations.

Updated: 27-07-2025 02:03 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 02:03 IST
Israel reignited aid efforts to Gaza on Saturday, according to a statement from an Israeli military spokesperson. This comes as the military faces increasing international pressure to mitigate the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Steps include establishing humanitarian corridors to ensure UN convoys can safely deliver aid to the Gaza population, with humanitarian pauses set in densely populated areas.

The military clarified that this operation would see the airdrop of seven pallets containing essential supplies such as flour, sugar, and canned goods. However, despite resumed efforts, international aid organizations assert that mass hunger continues to plague the 2.2 million residents of Gaza.

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

