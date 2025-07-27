Israel Resumes Gaza Aid Amidst Mounting Humanitarian Crisis

Israel reignited aid efforts to Gaza on Saturday, according to a statement from an Israeli military spokesperson. This comes as the military faces increasing international pressure to mitigate the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Steps include establishing humanitarian corridors to ensure UN convoys can safely deliver aid to the Gaza population, with humanitarian pauses set in densely populated areas.

The military clarified that this operation would see the airdrop of seven pallets containing essential supplies such as flour, sugar, and canned goods. However, despite resumed efforts, international aid organizations assert that mass hunger continues to plague the 2.2 million residents of Gaza.