Global Headlines Shuffle: Loss, Diplomacy, and Market Moves

The world mourns the loss of David Nabarro, a key figure in the COVID-19 response, who died at age 75, as reported by the World Health Organization. WHO leaders praised Nabarro for his dedication to global health, a testament to his influential career.

China has made a strategic move, announcing plans to form an international organization for AI cooperation, presenting itself as a counterbalance to the U.S. Meanwhile, Trump has arrived in Scotland amidst questions surrounding his past associations, embarking on discussions that could shape a future EU trade deal.

In security updates, Russia reports disruptions following a Ukrainian drone attack, while thousands in Malaysia protest against Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim amid rising cost-of-living concerns. Concurrently, diplomatic efforts continue as the U.S. seeks a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia. EU's Ursula von der Leyen heads to Scotland for vital discussions with Trump on a nearing trade deal.