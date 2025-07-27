Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Mansa Devi Temple: Stampede Claims Six Lives

A tragic stampede resulted in the death of at least six individuals at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar, India. Crowds had gathered, leading to the unfortunate incident, as reported by local authorities. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 10:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident occurred at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar, northern India, where at least six individuals lost their lives in a stampede. The chaos ensued as a large crowd gathered at the temple, according to reports by ANI citing Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey.

While ANI provided detailed accounts of the tragic occurrence, Reuters noted that it could not immediately verify the report independently. The Mansa Devi temple is a significant religious site and often attracts large numbers of devotees and visitors.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the stampede, focusing on crowd control measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. The local community is in mourning as families of the victims seek clarity and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

