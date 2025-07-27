Iran Executes MEK Members for Attacks on Civilian Infrastructure

Iran's judiciary announced the execution of two Mujahideen-e-Khalq operatives, Mehdi Hassani and Behrouz Ehsani-Eslamloo, for their roles in attacking civilian infrastructure with improvised weapons.

The individuals were associated with MEK, a group known for targeting Tehran's government installations, homes, and public facilities. They faced charges of "moharebeh" and disrupting national security.

MEK's leadership, now in exile in Paris, has historically opposed the Islamic Republic. Once labeled terrorist by the West, the organization remains a contentious force in Iran's political landscape.

