Iran Executes MEK Members for Attacks on Civilian Infrastructure

Iran executed two Mujahideen-e-Khalq members, Mehdi Hassani and Behrouz Ehsani-Eslamloo, for attacking civilian infrastructure. Accused of terrorism, they were sentenced to death. The MEK, once a powerful opposition group, is now exiled in Paris. Formerly labeled terrorists by the U.S. and EU, they've long opposed the Islamic Republic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-07-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 10:46 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's judiciary announced the execution of two Mujahideen-e-Khalq operatives, Mehdi Hassani and Behrouz Ehsani-Eslamloo, for their roles in attacking civilian infrastructure with improvised weapons.

The individuals were associated with MEK, a group known for targeting Tehran's government installations, homes, and public facilities. They faced charges of "moharebeh" and disrupting national security.

MEK's leadership, now in exile in Paris, has historically opposed the Islamic Republic. Once labeled terrorist by the West, the organization remains a contentious force in Iran's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

