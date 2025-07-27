Left Menu

Thailand and Cambodia: On the Brink of Peace Amid Looming Conflict

Thailand and Cambodia have shown willingness to negotiate a resolution to their border conflict, following mediation by US President Donald Trump. The violence has resulted in 33 deaths and displaced over 168,000 individuals. Both nations have agreed to pursue a ceasefire with further talks facilitated by US government officials.

Thailand and Cambodia: On the Brink of Peace Amid Looming Conflict
  • Thailand

In a significant diplomatic development, Thailand and Cambodia have signaled readiness to negotiate an end to their border conflict. This announcement follows mediation efforts by US President Donald Trump, despite ongoing violence that has claimed 33 lives.

On Saturday, Trump took to Truth Social to declare his conversation with the leaders of both countries and suggested halting trade agreements if hostilities continued. Cambodia's Prime Minister, Hun Manet, confirmed an agreement to pursue an immediate ceasefire, attributing Thailand's agreement to Trump's intervention.

The conflict, which began after land mine explosions, saw fierce fighting, with both sides blaming one another. Human Rights Watch has condemned the use of cluster munitions, and the UN Security Council called for ASEAN to mediate peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

