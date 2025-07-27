Israeli Military Announces Tactical Pause in Gaza Amid International Criticism

The Israeli military announced a strategic 10-hour daily pause in hostilities in three key areas of Gaza. This tactical halt is designed to facilitate the delivery of desperately needed humanitarian aid to the civilian population, addressing escalating hunger and appeasing rising international condemnation of Israel's wartime actions.

The tactical pauses will occur in Gaza City, Deir al-Balah, and Muwasi from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. Israel aims to scale up the humanitarian aid entering these regions while it persists with its military operations against Hamas elsewhere.

Despite previous blockades, international pressure has led Israel to allow limited aid into Gaza. However, the current provision still falls short of the UN's estimated needs, as the complex delivery landscape in Gaza City limits effective distribution.

