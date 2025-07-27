Israeli Military Announces Tactical Pause in Gaza Amid International Criticism
The Israeli military has declared a daily 10-hour pause in fighting in three populated areas of Gaza to allow humanitarian aid to reach civilians. This decision comes amid international criticism over Israel's conduct in the ongoing conflict. The pause aims to address the severe hunger crisis in Gaza.
The tactical pauses will occur in Gaza City, Deir al-Balah, and Muwasi from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. Israel aims to scale up the humanitarian aid entering these regions while it persists with its military operations against Hamas elsewhere.
Despite previous blockades, international pressure has led Israel to allow limited aid into Gaza. However, the current provision still falls short of the UN's estimated needs, as the complex delivery landscape in Gaza City limits effective distribution.
