Swift Justice: Jharkhand High Court Delivers Long-Pending Verdicts
The Jharkhand High Court pronounced verdicts on 10 convicts, including six on death row, addressing appeals delayed for years. The Supreme Court intervened to expedite decisions and instructed the state's legal services to assist the convicts. Reports on delayed judgments from high courts are now being compiled.
- Country:
- India
The Jharkhand High Court has swiftly addressed a backlog of cases, delivering verdicts for 10 convicts whose appeals had been pending for years. Among these cases were six individuals previously on death row.
This development follows intervention by the Supreme Court, which agreed to review pleas from the convicts and urged prompt responses from the state government and the high court. The apex court highlighted influential cases like those of Amit Kumar Das and Basant Kumar Mahto.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court mandated state legal services to offer support to the affected convicts and requested thorough reports on pending judgments, emphasizing the alarming nature of delayed court rulings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
