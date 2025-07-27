Tragedy Strikes: BMW Crash Claims Young Life in Sector 20
A five-year-old girl lost her life and two others were injured when a BMW car collided with a scooter in Sector 20. The accident occurred late Saturday night near Child PGI in Sector 30. Two individuals, Yash Sharma and Abhishek Rawat, have been arrested for rash driving and causing death by negligence.
A five-year-old girl was killed in a tragic accident when a BMW, traveling at high speed, collided with a scooter in Sector 20. Two others sustained injuries, police reported on Sunday.
The incident took place late Saturday night just as the girl left the Child PGI in Sector 30. She was accompanied by her father and uncle for medical treatment. The authorities have arrested the driver and the passenger involved in the accident.
The suspects, identified as Yash Sharma and Abhishek Rawat, both 22 years old, have been charged with rash driving and causing death by negligence at Sector 20 Police Station. The vehicle, registered in Haryana, has been seized by the police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
