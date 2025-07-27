Narco-Terror Nexus Uncovered: SIA Chargesheet Reveals Lashkar-e-Taiba Connections

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) has taken a significant step in a narco-terror case by filing its initial chargesheet, exposing the involvement of the Pakistan-based proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). This development comes in the wake of heroin seizures totaling 46 kg in Jammu and Punjab last August, according to an official statement on Sunday.

The investigation commenced with the apprehension of Sartaj Singh in Jammu, who was found with 33.580 kg of heroin. His arrest led to the arrest of Amritpal Singh alias Fouji, who managed to escape initially but was later captured by Punjab Police, resulting in the seizing of an additional 12.626 kg of heroin.

The case's international ramifications and potential terror ties prompted the transfer of the investigation to the SIA Jammu, under the NDPS Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The chargesheet, filed in court, presents critical evidence connecting Amritpal Singh to a LeT-affiliated Pakistani handler, underlining the narco-terrorism link. This case is a testament to law enforcement's efforts to counter narcotics-driven terrorism.