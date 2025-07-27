Left Menu

Fugitive Arrested: Murder Suspect Nabbed After Seven-Month Manhunt

Ajay Khatri, wanted in a murder case, was arrested after absconding for seven months. The 23-year-old from Haryana was apprehended in Narela. Khatri and his accomplices were involved in the murder of Himanshu in December 2024 and had been evading arrest despite a non-bailable warrant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 15:24 IST
Fugitive Arrested: Murder Suspect Nabbed After Seven-Month Manhunt
  • Country:
  • India

After a relentless seven-month manhunt, the police have apprehended Ajay Khatri, a 23-year-old fugitive wanted for murder. Officials announced his arrest on Sunday.

Khatri, a resident of Haryana, was caught in Narela. He stands accused in the murder of Himanshu, killed on December 20, 2024. Together with his associates, Khatri allegedly invaded a house where Himanshu was and attacked him fatally with knives and batons. The victim succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

While his accomplices were swiftly apprehended, Khatri managed to evade capture. Known for prior offenses including armed robbery and vehicle theft, he was on the run despite a non-bailable warrant. Investigations continue as the authorities delve deeper into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025