Fugitive Arrested: Murder Suspect Nabbed After Seven-Month Manhunt

After a relentless seven-month manhunt, the police have apprehended Ajay Khatri, a 23-year-old fugitive wanted for murder. Officials announced his arrest on Sunday.

Khatri, a resident of Haryana, was caught in Narela. He stands accused in the murder of Himanshu, killed on December 20, 2024. Together with his associates, Khatri allegedly invaded a house where Himanshu was and attacked him fatally with knives and batons. The victim succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

While his accomplices were swiftly apprehended, Khatri managed to evade capture. Known for prior offenses including armed robbery and vehicle theft, he was on the run despite a non-bailable warrant. Investigations continue as the authorities delve deeper into the case.

