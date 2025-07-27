Left Menu

Hospital Horror: Employee Arrested for Alleged Assault

A hospital employee in Vimla Vikram Hospital has been arrested for allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman after administering a sedative injection. The victim lodged a complaint with the police, leading to the arrest of the accused, Yogesh Pandey. A detailed investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur(Up) | Updated: 27-07-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 15:26 IST
Hospital Horror: Employee Arrested for Alleged Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An employee at Vimla Vikram Hospital has been apprehended for allegedly raping a woman after administering a sedative injection, according to police reports issued Sunday.

The incident, detailed by Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar, occurred on July 25 within the Pachpedwa police station jurisdiction. The victim, a 28-year-old from Gaisdi, sought treatment at the hospital.

Hospital staff allegedly injected her with a sedative prior to the assault. After regaining consciousness, she reported the incident to authorities, resulting in the arrest of suspect Yogesh Pandey. Investigations into the case are currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025