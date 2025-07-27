Hospital Horror: Employee Arrested for Alleged Assault
A hospital employee in Vimla Vikram Hospital has been arrested for allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman after administering a sedative injection. The victim lodged a complaint with the police, leading to the arrest of the accused, Yogesh Pandey. A detailed investigation is ongoing.
An employee at Vimla Vikram Hospital has been apprehended for allegedly raping a woman after administering a sedative injection, according to police reports issued Sunday.
The incident, detailed by Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar, occurred on July 25 within the Pachpedwa police station jurisdiction. The victim, a 28-year-old from Gaisdi, sought treatment at the hospital.
Hospital staff allegedly injected her with a sedative prior to the assault. After regaining consciousness, she reported the incident to authorities, resulting in the arrest of suspect Yogesh Pandey. Investigations into the case are currently underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
