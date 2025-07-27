Controversial Execution: Iran Judiciary Upholds Verdict Against MEK Members Amid Amnesty Uproar

Iran's judiciary confirmed the execution of two MEK members accused of assaulting civilian infrastructure, despite Amnesty International's strong condemnation of the trial as "grossly unfair."

Mehdi Hassani and Behrouz Ehsani-Eslamloo were held responsible for indiscriminately launching projectiles, with the Supreme Court rejecting their retrial plea. The executions follow a contentious legal battle, marred by allegations of torture and coerced confessions, raising questions about judicial practices in Iran.

Maryam Rajavi, leading the National Council of Resistance of Iran, lauded the executed individuals' steadfastness against torture and pressure. Meanwhile, the MEK's long-standing opposition to Iran's leadership continues, with its headquarters in Paris.

