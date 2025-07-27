Left Menu

Controversial Execution: Iran Judiciary Upholds Verdict Against MEK Members Amid Amnesty Uproar

Iran executed two MEK members for attacking civilian infrastructure, amidst criticism from Amnesty International for an unfair trial. Mehdi Hassani and Behrouz Ehsani-Eslamloo were sentenced to death for launching projectiles. The MEK, once a leftist-Islamist group, is now Paris-based and opposed to the Islamic Republic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 16:15 IST
Controversial Execution: Iran Judiciary Upholds Verdict Against MEK Members Amid Amnesty Uproar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran's judiciary confirmed the execution of two MEK members accused of assaulting civilian infrastructure, despite Amnesty International's strong condemnation of the trial as "grossly unfair."

Mehdi Hassani and Behrouz Ehsani-Eslamloo were held responsible for indiscriminately launching projectiles, with the Supreme Court rejecting their retrial plea. The executions follow a contentious legal battle, marred by allegations of torture and coerced confessions, raising questions about judicial practices in Iran.

Maryam Rajavi, leading the National Council of Resistance of Iran, lauded the executed individuals' steadfastness against torture and pressure. Meanwhile, the MEK's long-standing opposition to Iran's leadership continues, with its headquarters in Paris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025