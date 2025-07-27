Controversial Execution: Iran Judiciary Upholds Verdict Against MEK Members Amid Amnesty Uproar
Iran executed two MEK members for attacking civilian infrastructure, amidst criticism from Amnesty International for an unfair trial. Mehdi Hassani and Behrouz Ehsani-Eslamloo were sentenced to death for launching projectiles. The MEK, once a leftist-Islamist group, is now Paris-based and opposed to the Islamic Republic.
Iran's judiciary confirmed the execution of two MEK members accused of assaulting civilian infrastructure, despite Amnesty International's strong condemnation of the trial as "grossly unfair."
Mehdi Hassani and Behrouz Ehsani-Eslamloo were held responsible for indiscriminately launching projectiles, with the Supreme Court rejecting their retrial plea. The executions follow a contentious legal battle, marred by allegations of torture and coerced confessions, raising questions about judicial practices in Iran.
Maryam Rajavi, leading the National Council of Resistance of Iran, lauded the executed individuals' steadfastness against torture and pressure. Meanwhile, the MEK's long-standing opposition to Iran's leadership continues, with its headquarters in Paris.
