Interstate Smuggling Ring Dismantled in Assam
Assam Police have busted an interstate smuggling gang, arresting three individuals from Bihar in Guwahati. The arrests followed a tip-off, leading to the seizure of contraband cigarettes and cash. The suspects, identified as habitual offenders, are now subject to ongoing legal proceedings.
In a significant operation, Assam Police have successfully dismantled an interstate smuggling gang, apprehending three individuals from Bihar. The arrests took place in Guwahati, following a tip-off received by law enforcement authorities.
The police team from Basistha Police Station intercepted a vehicle in the Balughat area of the city, where they arrested Raj Kumar Yadav (43), Ajoy Kumar (41), and Ram Gyan Ram (30). All three are suspected of being habitual smugglers.
The operation led to the seizure of 166 packets of Turkiye-made Benson & Hedges Blue Gold cigarettes, a cash amount of Rs 1,20,300, and multiple mobile phones. Legal proceedings are underway, and further investigations are ongoing, the police stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
