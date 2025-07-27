Left Menu

Crackdown on Fake Arya Samaj Marriages: Allahabad High Court Orders Investigation

The Allahabad High Court has ordered a probe into 'fake' Arya Samaj societies in Uttar Pradesh allegedly registering marriages unjustly, often ignoring legal age requirements. The court's directive follows a case involving Sonu alias Shahnur, accused of marrying a minor and facing charges of rape and abduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 27-07-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 16:45 IST
The Allahabad High Court has taken a significant step to address fraudulent marriage registrations, directing the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate allegedly 'fake' Arya Samaj societies. These societies have been charged with solemnizing marriages with questionable intent, frequently without verifying the legal age of those involved.

Judge Prasant Kumar's order necessitates an investigation led by a police officer of at least deputy commissioner rank. The directive emerged during a hearing concerning Sonu alias Shahnur, who seeks the annulment of a summons for alleged rape and abduction linked to a marriage with a minor.

The case highlights a broader concern with the proliferation of unverified ceremonies under the guise of Arya Samaj marriages, with the court noting the serious implications of non-compliance with conversion laws and age requirements in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

