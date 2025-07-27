Horrifying Shelter Home Scandal: Arrests Made in Latur Minor's Rape Case

In a shocking revelation, a sessions court in Latur, Maharashtra, has taken the main accused, Amit Ankush Waghmare, into police custody for his alleged involvement in the rape of an HIV-infected minor at a shelter home.

The incident, which spanned over two years, saw the girl being subjected to multiple assaults and forced into an abortion without her consent. So far, five people, including the shelter's founder, have been arrested in connection with this egregious crime.

The accused will be in police custody as investigations continue into the shelter's mismanagement and the hospital's role in the illegal abortion procedure.