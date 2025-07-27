Left Menu

Horrifying Shelter Home Scandal: Arrests Made in Latur Minor's Rape Case

A sessions court in Latur, Maharashtra, has remanded the main accused, Amit Ankush Waghmare, in police custody for allegedly raping an HIV-infected minor at a shelter home. The girl suffered abuse for two years and was forced into an abortion. Five people, including the shelter's founder, have been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 27-07-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 16:56 IST
In a shocking revelation, a sessions court in Latur, Maharashtra, has taken the main accused, Amit Ankush Waghmare, into police custody for his alleged involvement in the rape of an HIV-infected minor at a shelter home.

The incident, which spanned over two years, saw the girl being subjected to multiple assaults and forced into an abortion without her consent. So far, five people, including the shelter's founder, have been arrested in connection with this egregious crime.

The accused will be in police custody as investigations continue into the shelter's mismanagement and the hospital's role in the illegal abortion procedure.

