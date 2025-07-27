Left Menu

AJSU Party to Tackle Jharkhand Law and Order in Monsoon Assembly

Sudesh Mahto of the AJSU Party plans to address the deteriorating law and order situation in Jharkhand during the monsoon assembly session. The agenda includes issues like land crimes and misuse of government machinery. Concerns were raised over the limited duration of the session and lack of open debate topics.

  • Country:
  • India

Highlighting growing concerns over the law and order situation in Jharkhand, AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto announced plans to focus on this issue during the upcoming monsoon assembly session.

Speaking at the party's 'Milan Samaroh' event, Mahto also criticized the brief duration of the session and the absence of a subject for open debate.

The session, set from August 1 to August 7, has only five working days, during which the party will address crimes related to land and government machinery misuse. Additionally, Mahto questioned the effectiveness of renaming health clinics if services remain unchanged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

