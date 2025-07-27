Left Menu

Tragic Farmhouse Murder: Unraveling a Gruesome Crime

A domestic worker, Sita Ram, was allegedly murdered by his colleague, Chandra Prakash, at a farmhouse in Chhattarpur over a monetary dispute. The body was discovered in a septic tank, leading to Prakash's arrest. The police investigation continues as locals express shock over the incident.

A shocking murder took place at a farmhouse in Chhattarpur, where a 42-year-old domestic worker, Sita Ram, was found dead in a septic tank. The police have arrested Chandra Prakash, a driver at the same residence, following a major search operation initiated after Sita Ram was reported missing.

According to the police, Chandra Prakash confessed to killing Sita Ram after the latter refused a loan request of Rs 10,000. An argument ensued, leading Prakash to fatally strike Sita Ram with a hammer in a fit of rage. He then attempted to hide the crime by disposing of the body in the septic tank.

The murder weapon was recovered based on Prakash's confession. Local residents, who knew Sita Ram as a helpful man, expressed deep shock over his untimely death. The investigation continues, with police examining all possible angles and motives behind this gruesome act.

