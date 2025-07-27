Tragic Farmhouse Murder: Unraveling a Gruesome Crime

A shocking murder took place at a farmhouse in Chhattarpur, where a 42-year-old domestic worker, Sita Ram, was found dead in a septic tank. The police have arrested Chandra Prakash, a driver at the same residence, following a major search operation initiated after Sita Ram was reported missing.

According to the police, Chandra Prakash confessed to killing Sita Ram after the latter refused a loan request of Rs 10,000. An argument ensued, leading Prakash to fatally strike Sita Ram with a hammer in a fit of rage. He then attempted to hide the crime by disposing of the body in the septic tank.

The murder weapon was recovered based on Prakash's confession. Local residents, who knew Sita Ram as a helpful man, expressed deep shock over his untimely death. The investigation continues, with police examining all possible angles and motives behind this gruesome act.

(With inputs from agencies.)