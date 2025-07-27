Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

In response to mounting international criticism and escalating humanitarian concerns, the Israeli military announced a daily 10-hour pause in its operations within three Gaza regions. This initiative aims to increase humanitarian aid to areas heavily affected by the ongoing conflict.

The UN and various humanitarian organizations have welcomed the measure, but emphasize that a broader ceasefire is necessary to address the critical needs of Gaza's population, where images of starving children have sparked global outcry.

Despite these measures, the situation remains perilous with ongoing airstrikes causing additional civilian casualties. Aid distribution efforts continue, but the scale of need far surpasses what current relief efforts can provide.

(With inputs from agencies.)