High-Profile Figures Caught in Pune Drug Bust

In a significant crackdown, Pune police arrested seven individuals during a raid at an alleged drug party. The raid unfolded in Maharashtra's Pune at the plush Kharadi locality's studio apartment in the early morning hours.

Among the detained was Pranjal Khewalkar, linked to former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse. Authorities reported the seizure of narcotics, hookah setups, and liquor. The accused are in police custody till July 29 to uncover the origin and distribution channels of the drugs seized.

Representing Khewalkar, Advocate Vijay Thombre contested the charges, arguing a pattern of persecution against his client. Khewalkar, he asserted, has been unfairly embroiled in the matter due to political motives. Despite these claims, the court remanded the accused in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)