Congress Reacts to Arrest of Kerala Nuns in Chhattisgarh

The arrest of two Catholic nuns from Kerala by Chhattisgarh police has sparked a fierce response from Congress leaders, who are accusing the BJP and Sangh Parivar of targeting minorities.

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal criticized the escalating attacks in BJP-ruled states, stressing the need for constitutional rights protection. Meanwhile, V D Satheesan condemned the purported 'mob trial' and demanded the release of the nuns.

The incident has intensified allegations that the ruling party is complicit in encouraging hate crimes against minority communities across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)