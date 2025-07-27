Left Menu

Congress Reacts to Arrest of Kerala Nuns in Chhattisgarh

The Congress in Kerala strongly denounced the arrest of two Catholic nuns by Chhattisgarh police, accusing right-wing activists of human trafficking and forced conversion charges. The arrests highlight ongoing attacks against minorities, with Congress leaders condemning such actions and demanding justice from state and national authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-07-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 21:03 IST
Congress Reacts to Arrest of Kerala Nuns in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The arrest of two Catholic nuns from Kerala by Chhattisgarh police has sparked a fierce response from Congress leaders, who are accusing the BJP and Sangh Parivar of targeting minorities.

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal criticized the escalating attacks in BJP-ruled states, stressing the need for constitutional rights protection. Meanwhile, V D Satheesan condemned the purported 'mob trial' and demanded the release of the nuns.

The incident has intensified allegations that the ruling party is complicit in encouraging hate crimes against minority communities across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025