Congress Reacts to Arrest of Kerala Nuns in Chhattisgarh
The Congress in Kerala strongly denounced the arrest of two Catholic nuns by Chhattisgarh police, accusing right-wing activists of human trafficking and forced conversion charges. The arrests highlight ongoing attacks against minorities, with Congress leaders condemning such actions and demanding justice from state and national authorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-07-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 21:03 IST
- India
The arrest of two Catholic nuns from Kerala by Chhattisgarh police has sparked a fierce response from Congress leaders, who are accusing the BJP and Sangh Parivar of targeting minorities.
Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal criticized the escalating attacks in BJP-ruled states, stressing the need for constitutional rights protection. Meanwhile, V D Satheesan condemned the purported 'mob trial' and demanded the release of the nuns.
The incident has intensified allegations that the ruling party is complicit in encouraging hate crimes against minority communities across the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
