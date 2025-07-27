Trump Urges Israel's Decisive Move on Gaza Dilemma

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday highlighted the pressing need for Israel to determine its next course of action in Gaza after the breakdown of ceasefire talks with Hamas. Trump's remarks came amid rising tensions and stalled negotiations for the release of hostages held by the militant group.

Pointing out what he termed as a sudden hardening in Hamas' stance, Trump stressed the critical importance of securing the hostages' freedom. The situation presents a significant challenge to Israel as it grapples with its response strategies.

Speaking during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at his golf estate in Scotland, Trump asserted that Israel faces tough decisions ahead. With hostages still under Hamas' control, the international community watches Israel's next move with keen interest.

