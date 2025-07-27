Thai and Cambodian Leaders' Peace Talks in Malaysia Amid US Pressure

In a significant diplomatic initiative, leaders from Thailand and Cambodia will convene in Malaysia to discuss the cessation of hostilities along their shared border. The meeting comes after US President Donald Trump applied pressure for a peaceful resolution, threatening to halt trade negotiations if conflict persisted.

The talks, scheduled for Monday, are being hosted by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim under his role as chair of the ASEAN summit. Both Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet have confirmed their participation amid escalating tensions that have resulted in 35 deaths and the displacement of over 218,000 people.

The involvement of China, a close ally of Cambodia, introduces another dimension to the negotiations, as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio engages with foreign ministers from both nations, emphasizing American readiness to oversee future dialogue aimed at securing long-term peace and stability in the region.

