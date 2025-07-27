Security Guard Arrested for Alleged Sexual Abuse of Students in Maharashtra
A 53-year-old security guard in Virar, Maharashtra, was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two male students. The incidents reportedly occurred in mid-June. The police have registered an FIR against the watchman under various sections of the POCSO Act. A past similar case in Thane district resulted in significant public outrage.
A 53-year-old security guard at a school in Virar, Maharashtra, has been taken into custody for allegedly sexually abusing two male students, according to police reports on Sunday.
The police stated that the incidents allegedly took place between June 15 and June 20. Upon receiving a complaint from the school's management, an FIR was filed against Raymond Wilson Dias. The charges include sexual harassment under section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 5, 8, and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The victims, aged 17 and 15, are enrolled in the same educational institution. The alleged abuse reportedly occurred within the school's canteen. The security guard was arrested on Saturday evening, and the investigation is ongoing, police confirmed. In a recent related incident, protests erupted in the Thane district after a similar case involving a school sweeper abusing young girls.
