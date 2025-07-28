Tragedy in Tirah: Protest Against Violence Ends in Bloodshed
During a protest against counter-terrorism operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three people were killed and eight injured as gunmen attacked. Catalyzed by a girl's death from a mortar strike, the protest intensified, leading to further violence. Authorities are investigating the role of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.
Country:
- Pakistan
In a tragic turn of events, a protest in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against counter-terrorism measures ended with three dead and eight injured after an attack by gunmen. The peaceful demonstration was initially sparked by the death of a girl from a mortar strike in the Zakha Khel area one day earlier.
Suhail Afridi, special assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, reported that terrorists from the notorious Fitna-al-Khawarij group were responsible for the attack in the Tirah Valley. Following the shooting, grief-stricken residents blocked a major road, demanding swift justice.
Efforts for accountability are underway, with local officials acknowledging community distress. The regional government has announced financial compensation for families affected by this horrific incident, as investigations continue into the terrorist involvement.
