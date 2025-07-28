Left Menu

Gaza's Worsening Crisis: Humanitarian Ceasefires and International Tensions

The Israeli military has implemented limited 10-hour ceasefires in Gaza to address the humanitarian crisis, amidst rising criticism over emaciated children and restricted aid. As combat continues, the UN demands more sustained action. Efforts for a ceasefire appear uncertain, with international negotiations stalled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gazacity | Updated: 28-07-2025 02:53 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 02:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to mitigate the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the Israeli military has commenced limited pauses in its military operations, offering 10-hour ceasefires in three heavily populated areas including Gaza City. The strategic move aims to facilitate the entry of much-needed humanitarian aid amidst mounting international criticism.

The decision, welcomed by United Nations humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher, marks a step toward scaling up aid delivery, though challenges persist. Criticism of Israel's conduct in the protracted 21-month conflict has intensified, fueled by images of emaciated children and severe food shortages affecting Gaza's over 2 million residents.

Despite the temporary pause, combat operations have not completely halted, with significant casualties reported over the weekend. Efforts towards a wider ceasefire remain uncertain as negotiations have stalled, with Israel positioning itself against Hamas's terms, signaling a complex path ahead for achieving a lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

