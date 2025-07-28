Unbalanced Trade Deal Sparks French Concerns

The French government has raised concerns over a recently negotiated trade framework deal between the United States and the European Union, citing its unbalanced benefits despite acknowledging certain advantages for key French industries such as spirits.

French European Affairs Minister Benjamin Haddad expressed that while the agreement could provide temporary economic stability against rising American tariffs, it still requires adjustments. Industry Minister Marc Ferracci echoed this sentiment, suggesting that additional discussions could take weeks or months before finalization.

Speaking on RTL radio, Ferracci emphasized the necessity of rebalancing trade relations with the United States, affirming, "This is not the end of the story."

