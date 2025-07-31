Owaisi Critiques BJP's 'Double Standards' on Terrorism after 2008 Malegaon Blasts Verdict
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has questioned the BJP government's approach to terrorism after the acquittal of seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts, including BJP MP Pragya Thakur. He criticized the investigation and called for the government to challenge the verdict, while highlighting inconsistencies in how terrorism cases are handled.
Asaduddin Owaisi, president of AIMIM, challenged the BJP government's stance on terrorism following a court's acquittal in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case. Owaisi criticized the government's "hypocrisy" and called for the ruling to be appealed in the Supreme Court.
The acquitted individuals include former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit. The 2008 blasts near a mosque in Malegaon resulted in six deaths and injured 101 individuals. Owaisi, while speaking at the Parliament complex, questioned the investigation's effectiveness, citing the National Investigation Agency's failure to determine the source of the military-grade RDX used in the blasts.
Owaisi also pointed to past cases like the 2006 Malegaon attack, alleging inconsistencies in prosecution and highlighting claims of prosecutorial pressure. He critiqued the BJP's resistance to recognizing saffron terror, urging transparency and accountability from the government regarding unresolved terrorism cases.
