Owaisi Critiques BJP's 'Double Standards' on Terrorism after 2008 Malegaon Blasts Verdict

Asaduddin Owaisi, president of AIMIM, challenged the BJP government's stance on terrorism following a court's acquittal in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case. Owaisi criticized the government's "hypocrisy" and called for the ruling to be appealed in the Supreme Court.

The acquitted individuals include former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit. The 2008 blasts near a mosque in Malegaon resulted in six deaths and injured 101 individuals. Owaisi, while speaking at the Parliament complex, questioned the investigation's effectiveness, citing the National Investigation Agency's failure to determine the source of the military-grade RDX used in the blasts.

Owaisi also pointed to past cases like the 2006 Malegaon attack, alleging inconsistencies in prosecution and highlighting claims of prosecutorial pressure. He critiqued the BJP's resistance to recognizing saffron terror, urging transparency and accountability from the government regarding unresolved terrorism cases.

