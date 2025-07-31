Left Menu

Owaisi Critiques BJP's 'Double Standards' on Terrorism after 2008 Malegaon Blasts Verdict

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has questioned the BJP government's approach to terrorism after the acquittal of seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts, including BJP MP Pragya Thakur. He criticized the investigation and called for the government to challenge the verdict, while highlighting inconsistencies in how terrorism cases are handled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:50 IST
Owaisi Critiques BJP's 'Double Standards' on Terrorism after 2008 Malegaon Blasts Verdict
Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

Asaduddin Owaisi, president of AIMIM, challenged the BJP government's stance on terrorism following a court's acquittal in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case. Owaisi criticized the government's "hypocrisy" and called for the ruling to be appealed in the Supreme Court.

The acquitted individuals include former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit. The 2008 blasts near a mosque in Malegaon resulted in six deaths and injured 101 individuals. Owaisi, while speaking at the Parliament complex, questioned the investigation's effectiveness, citing the National Investigation Agency's failure to determine the source of the military-grade RDX used in the blasts.

Owaisi also pointed to past cases like the 2006 Malegaon attack, alleging inconsistencies in prosecution and highlighting claims of prosecutorial pressure. He critiqued the BJP's resistance to recognizing saffron terror, urging transparency and accountability from the government regarding unresolved terrorism cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025