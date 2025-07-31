Bihar's Electoral Rolls: A Month-Long Opportunity for Inclusion and Accuracy
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced that from August 1, political parties and electors in Bihar will have a month to verify, add, or remove names from the draft electoral rolls. This announcement comes during the Special Intensive Revision amid protests from opposition parties claiming potential voter exclusion.
On Thursday, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar detailed a month-long period for political parties and citizens to update the draft electoral rolls in Bihar. This initiative is part of the state's Special Intensive Revision to enhance accuracy.
The CEC outlined that all districts will receive both physical and digital copies of the draft rolls by Friday, with collaboration from district election officers. Public participation is encouraged from August 1 to September 1 for any necessary adjustments.
The announcement occurs amid opposition protests, with parties expressing concerns over alleged exclusion of eligible voters and potential manipulation by local electoral bodies in favor of the BJP-JD (U) alliance, resulting in parliamentary disruptions during the Monsoon session.
(With inputs from agencies.)
