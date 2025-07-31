Quest for Justice: Families of Malegaon Blast Victims Vow to Fight Verdict

Victims' families of the 2008 Malegaon blast have voiced their discontent with the recent acquittal of all accused by the special NIA court, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur. Among the victims is 10-year-old Farheen, whose father, Liyaqat Shaikh, insists the court's decision is flawed.

Shaikh recounted the tragic day when his daughter was among six killed in the powerful explosion. While recalling the painful memory, he expressed his intent to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court, intensifying the fight for justice. Similarly, other families mourn their losses and demand accountability.

Nisar Ahmed and Usman Khan, who also lost family members in the blast, question the verdict and call for justice. They highlight a history of unjust arrests in the case and are determined to uncover the true culprits behind the horrific incident that claimed numerous lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)