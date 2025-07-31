Left Menu

Tragic Discovery in Patna: Burnt Bodies of Two Children Found

The charred bodies of two children were discovered in a home in Patna's Janipur area. The police have registered a case, but the cause of the incident remains unknown. Investigations are ongoing, with authorities interviewing the parents. The mother is employed as a security guard at AIIMS-Patna.

  • Country:
  • India

A tragic scene unfolded in Patna's Janipur locality, where the burnt bodies of two children were discovered in their home, a police officer reported on Thursday.

The cause of the devastating incident is yet to be determined, but authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

The mother of the children, who works as a security guard at AIIMS-Patna, is among those whose statements are being recorded by the police as they continue their probe.

