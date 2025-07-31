Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Battle: Parliament Reinstates Watchdog Independence

Ukraine's Parliament on Thursday took a decisive step by approving a bill that reinstates the independence of two key anti-corruption agencies, reversing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's earlier attempt to curtail their powers. This move comes amidst significant domestic and international opposition.

Zelenskyy's previous measure had placed the watchdogs under the prosecutor-general's oversight, provoking criticism from Ukrainians, the European Union, and global rights organizations. The move had sparked fears of potential government interference in corruption investigations, crucial for Ukraine's EU membership aspirations and access to critical Western aid.

The legislative reversal was expedited, with Zelenskyy signing it into law within two hours. EU officials, like Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos, welcomed this development, acknowledging it as a corrective measure. Transparency International had earlier criticized the previous legislation as a setback to Ukraine's significant reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)