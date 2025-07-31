Left Menu

Minister's Secretary Accused of Misconduct: Case Registered

Police have registered a case against Jai Kishan Singh, the private secretary of Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun, in response to allegations of molestation by a female employee. The minister has instructed the Gomti Nagar Police Station to proceed with legal actions, and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have initiated a legal case against Jai Kishan Singh, the private secretary to Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun, following accusations of molestation from a female employee stationed at Bhagidari Bhawan.

The complaint was formally submitted to Asim Arun, who holds the portfolio as Minister of State for Social Welfare, Scheduled Caste, and Tribal Welfare. Upon receiving the complaint, the minister directed Gomti Nagar Police Station to conduct a thorough investigation.

Gomti Nagar Police Station's SHO, Brijesh Chandra Tiwari, confirmed the registration of a case and stated that the matter is under investigation. Singh was later taken for questioning by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

