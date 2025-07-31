Left Menu

Massive Cough Syrup Bust: Codeine-Laden Bottles Seized in Maharashtra

Police in Maharashtra seized 1,920 bottles of codeine-containing cough syrup in Bhiwandi, valued at Rs 3.74 lakh, arresting two involved individuals. The syrup, banned for its narcotic properties, was intended for illegal distribution. Further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Maharashtra have made a significant drug bust, confiscating 1,920 bottles of cough syrup containing the narcotic ingredient, codeine, with an estimated market value of Rs 3.74 lakh. Two suspects, Ashpak Mohammad Hasan Momin and Abdulraja Aliraja Siddiqui, were apprehended for their involvement.

The arrests followed a raid conducted based on confidential information, revealing that the accused were hoarding the banned medicinal product for potential distribution as an intoxicant. The seized syrup was confirmed by laboratory analysis to contain Codeine Phosphate and Triprolidine Hydrochloride, both substances regulated under the NDPS Act.

This bust highlights the ongoing issue of codeine's misuse as a recreational drug, particularly among young people. The police have stated that the consignment was intended for illegal distribution, and a further investigation is currently underway to trace the supply chain and prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

