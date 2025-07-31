Left Menu

Vikas Singh Launches YouTube Channel for Legal Enthusiasts

SCBA president Vikas Singh launched a YouTube channel to engage with legal professionals and enthusiasts directly. With over 35 years at the Supreme Court, Singh aims to connect with bar members, young lawyers, and law students, sharing insights from his extensive legal career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 19:25 IST
Vikas Singh Launches YouTube Channel for Legal Enthusiasts
channel
  • Country:
  • India

Senior advocate and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Vikas Singh has unveiled his new YouTube channel. This initiative aims to foster direct communication with the legal community, including members of the bar, emerging lawyers, and students of law.

Singh expressed that after more than three decades in practice at the Supreme Court, and in his fourth term as SCBA president, he has reached numerous career milestones, including being designated a senior advocate and serving as Additional Solicitor General. He views this platform as a critical means to engage directly with those passionate about the justice system.

Through the channel, Singh intends to share valuable insights gained over his distinguished legal journey, hoping to inspire and educate the next generation of legal professionals and enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025