Vikas Singh Launches YouTube Channel for Legal Enthusiasts

Senior advocate and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Vikas Singh has unveiled his new YouTube channel. This initiative aims to foster direct communication with the legal community, including members of the bar, emerging lawyers, and students of law.

Singh expressed that after more than three decades in practice at the Supreme Court, and in his fourth term as SCBA president, he has reached numerous career milestones, including being designated a senior advocate and serving as Additional Solicitor General. He views this platform as a critical means to engage directly with those passionate about the justice system.

Through the channel, Singh intends to share valuable insights gained over his distinguished legal journey, hoping to inspire and educate the next generation of legal professionals and enthusiasts.

