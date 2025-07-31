Assam Transfers PWD Engineer Suicide Probe to CBI Amid Public Outrage
The Assam cabinet has approved a CBI probe into the suspected suicide of a PWD engineer, amid allegations of malpractice pressure. A seven-member SIT was initially formed. Multiple arrests have been made, and opposition parties demanded a thorough investigation. Other cabinet decisions include expanding research scholarships and improving water supply.
The Assam cabinet has approved the transfer of the investigation into the suspected suicide of an assistant engineer from the Public Works Department to the Central Bureau of Investigation, announced Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Initially, a seven-member Special Investigating Team was assembled to look into the engineer's death, believed to be a suicide due to pressure from superiors over malpractice issues. Various forensic methods and analyses have been employed, leading to the arrest of three individuals.
The cabinet's decision responds to public concern and requests from the Opposition Congress for an independent investigation. Additional decisions by the cabinet include expanding research scholarships and approving funds for essential infrastructure in Assam.
