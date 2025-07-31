Left Menu

Outcry Erupts Over Malegaon Blast Acquittals: Families Demand Justice

Families affected by the 2008 Malegaon blast express dissatisfaction with a court ruling acquitting the accused. Despite beaten charges, victims' families plan to seek justice through higher courts. The case highlights perceived investigative failings and continues to stir debates around justice and accountability.

Outcry Erupts Over Malegaon Blast Acquittals: Families Demand Justice
The recent acquittal of seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case has stirred a cry for justice from victims' families. Liyaqat Shaikh, father of the youngest victim, Farheen, expressed profound disappointment with the verdict, pledging to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court if necessary.

Amidst emotional scenes in Malegaon, families and their legal representatives criticized the National Investigation Agency's handling of the case, pointing to failures in prosecuting witnesses who turned hostile. Victim family members, including Nisar Ahmed and Usman Khan, echoed sentiments of persistent injustice and vowed to pursue legal remedies.

Advocate Shahid Nadeem, representing some families, highlighted the deficiencies of the prosecution strategy, including the lack of action against hostile witnesses. With plans to appeal in the Bombay High Court, the affected continue to grapple with both the emotional impact of their losses and the pursuit of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

