Malegaon Blast Case Verdict: Accused Acquitted Amidst Evidence Gaps

A special court has acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case due to a lack of reliable evidence. The court's decision highlights the importance of distinguishing between suspicion and proof in criminal convictions, particularly in cases as serious as terrorism, noted special Judge A K Lahoti.

The judge pointed out that terrorism transcends religious boundaries and stressed that evidence, not public perception, forms the basis for a conviction. Details such as the ownership of the explosive-laden bike and the procurement of RDX remain disputed, casting doubt on the prosecution's case.

With testimonies marked by inconsistencies, the court emphasized that the prosecution failed to produce evidence beyond a reasonable doubt, leading to the acquittal of the accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit. The court directed the government to compensate the blast victims' families.