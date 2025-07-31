Sharad Agarwal Takes Charge: Mizoram Welcomes New DGP

Sharad Agarwal, an esteemed 1997-batch IPS officer, has officially taken the reins as Mizoram's Director General of Police (DGP), succeeding Anil Shukla. Agarwal's appointment by the Ministry of Home Affairs marks a new chapter in the state's law enforcement leadership.

As the newly appointed DGP, Agarwal met with Governor Vijay Kumar Singh, Chief Minister Lalduhoma, and Home Minister K Sapdanga to discuss his new role. He takes over from Shukla, also of the AGMUT cadre, who has been reassigned to Delhi.

Before coming to Mizoram, Agarwal served as Special Commissioner in the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing. His tenure with the Central Bureau of Investigation included roles as Deputy Inspector General and subsequent promotion to Joint Director in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)