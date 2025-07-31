Left Menu

Milan Construction Scandal: Court Orders Arrests Amid Bribery Allegations

A Milan court has ordered arrests for figures involved in a construction permit scandal, freezing development in the city. Allegations of bribery have been made against local officials and developers, including Coima. Investigations revealed a system to expedite illegal permits, stalling Milan's property market.

  • Italy

A Milan court has taken decisive action by ordering the arrest of several local figures, marking a pivotal turn in investigations into alleged abuses in building permits that have frozen construction projects in Italy's financial hub.

Among those arrested include the city's urban planning councillor and the head of Coima, a leading real estate firm. The crackdown is a response to growing concerns over the rapid rise of multi-story buildings, with investigations uncovering potential misdemeanors related to fast-tracking building approvals.

The case has cast a spotlight on high-profile figures such as Coima's founder Manfredi Catella and Milan city council member Giancarlo Tancredi. Both are under scrutiny for alleged bribery, a charge they deny even as Tancredi resigned following charges. Prosecutors revealed an entrenched system enabling illegitimate permits, fueling speculation-driven real estate ventures.

