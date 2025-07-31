The Unmasking: Bangladeshi Model's Web of Deception in India

A Bangladeshi woman, who was both an airline crew member and a small-time model, found herself behind bars in Kolkata. This arrest unveils a complex tale of identity fraud involving fake Indian documents, including Aadhaar and voter ID cards, which she allegedly used to secure foreign travel.

Shanta Paul, the woman in question, reportedly entered India legally with a valid passport. Once in Kolkata, she crafted a new identity to navigate her travel ambitions thwarted in Bangladesh. Police investigations reveal she meticulously acquired an Indian ration card, Aadhaar, and voter ID to pursue her goals.

The unraveling began when inconsistencies emerged during her Indian passport application. A raid by the Kolkata Police's Anti Rowdy Section exposed a trove of documents, including Bangladeshi passports and airline employee IDs, linking back to her true identity. Authorities are now probing potential collusion and the scope of the fraudulent network.

(With inputs from agencies.)