Prime Suspect in Inspector Murder Case Shot Dead

A man suspected of murdering Special Sub Inspector M Shanmugavel was shot dead by police after he tried to flee following an attack on a Sub Inspector, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

The suspect, Manigandan, was apprehended by a police team at a remote area near a farm where he, along with his brother and father, was involved in fatally attacking Shanmugavel on the night of August 5 during a drunken dispute.

Police officials reported that Manigandan lashed out at a Sub Inspector with a sickle when taken to retrieve murder weapons. Despite warnings to surrender, he attempted to flee, prompting an SI to shoot him near Upparu stream in Chikkanur. Manigandan died at the scene, while his brother Thangapandian and father Moorthy, laborers at a farm owned by AIADMK legislator C Mahendran, surrendered to authorities on August 6. The injured SI Saravana Kumar is being treated at Udumalaipettai Government Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)