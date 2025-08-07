Security Forces Uncover Cache in Kishtwar
In Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, security forces conducted a search operation that led to discovering a hidden cache containing an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, 30 rounds of ammunition, and a binocular. The operation took place in the Berighouth-Dugadda area, delivering a crucial blow to illicit arms activity.
Security forces made a significant breakthrough on Thursday by uncovering a hidden cache in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, according to officials.
The successful recovery occurred in the Berighouth-Dugadda area of Chatroo during a routine search operation, signaling a notable victory against illegal arms activity in the region.
Items recovered included one AK-47 rifle, a magazine, 30 rounds of ammunition, and a binocular, the arsenal contained some Pakistani rounds, indicating cross-border links.
