Security Forces Uncover Cache in Kishtwar

Security forces made a significant breakthrough on Thursday by uncovering a hidden cache in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, according to officials.

The successful recovery occurred in the Berighouth-Dugadda area of Chatroo during a routine search operation, signaling a notable victory against illegal arms activity in the region.

Items recovered included one AK-47 rifle, a magazine, 30 rounds of ammunition, and a binocular, the arsenal contained some Pakistani rounds, indicating cross-border links.

