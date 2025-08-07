Left Menu

Maharashtra's Loan Waiver Survey: Ensuring Aid for Needy Farmers

Maharashtra's government has set up a committee to identify farmers who genuinely require loan waivers, separating them from those ineligible. This initiative aims to target truly needy farmers. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule highlighted this effort while addressing opposition critiques on various issues, including the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:27 IST
A new committee has been tasked by the Maharashtra government to conduct a comprehensive survey to pinpoint farmers in genuine need of loan waivers, as announced by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Speaking in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the minister explained that the committee will work swiftly to separate eligible needy farmers from those improperly listed for financial aid. This measure is designed to ensure that relief reaches the most deserving, such as those not constructing farmhouses.

Bawankule also addressed opposition criticism, specifically regarding allegations about Electronic Voting Machines. He dismissed these claims as attempts to deflect discussions from the prevalent trend of opposition leaders migrating to BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

