Controversial 'Encounter' Raises Questions: Police Justice or Fabrication?
In a police encounter, two brothers wanted for the murder of journalist Raghvendra Bajpai were killed, but his wife questions the legitimacy of the operation and calls for a CBI inquiry. Officials allege the brothers opened fire first, while Bajpai's widow suspects a deeper conspiracy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur(Up) | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Two brothers, implicated in the murder of journalist Raghvendra Bajpai, were killed by a joint Special Task Force (STF) and local police team on Thursday in what officials are calling an encounter.
The widow of the journalist, however, has fiercely criticized the incident, demanding a CBI investigation be initiated, alleging police fabrication.
A police statement declared that the duo, Raju and Sanjay Tiwari, launched an attack on officers, prompting return fire. Meanwhile, questions remain about transparency and accountability in the handling of this case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- journalist
- murder
- encounter
- police
- CBI
- Raghvendra Bajpai
- controversy
- STF
- Sitapur
- justice
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Clash Over Mosque Meeting Sparks Controversy
Controversy and Speculation: Jagdeep Dhankhar's Surprising Resignation
Controversy Brews Over Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision
Trump's Ceasefire Claims: Controversy and Conflict Resolution
Electoral Roll Controversy Brews in Bihar as Missing Voter Names Spark Political Debate