Controversial 'Encounter' Raises Questions: Police Justice or Fabrication?

Two brothers, implicated in the murder of journalist Raghvendra Bajpai, were killed by a joint Special Task Force (STF) and local police team on Thursday in what officials are calling an encounter.

The widow of the journalist, however, has fiercely criticized the incident, demanding a CBI investigation be initiated, alleging police fabrication.

A police statement declared that the duo, Raju and Sanjay Tiwari, launched an attack on officers, prompting return fire. Meanwhile, questions remain about transparency and accountability in the handling of this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)