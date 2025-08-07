Left Menu

Controversial 'Encounter' Raises Questions: Police Justice or Fabrication?

In a police encounter, two brothers wanted for the murder of journalist Raghvendra Bajpai were killed, but his wife questions the legitimacy of the operation and calls for a CBI inquiry. Officials allege the brothers opened fire first, while Bajpai's widow suspects a deeper conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur(Up) | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:48 IST
Controversial 'Encounter' Raises Questions: Police Justice or Fabrication?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two brothers, implicated in the murder of journalist Raghvendra Bajpai, were killed by a joint Special Task Force (STF) and local police team on Thursday in what officials are calling an encounter.

The widow of the journalist, however, has fiercely criticized the incident, demanding a CBI investigation be initiated, alleging police fabrication.

A police statement declared that the duo, Raju and Sanjay Tiwari, launched an attack on officers, prompting return fire. Meanwhile, questions remain about transparency and accountability in the handling of this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025