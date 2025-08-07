Rajesh Dandotiya: India's Cyber Guardian and Digital Safety Pioneer

In an era where cyber threats pose significant risks, Rajesh Dandotiya stands out for his dedication to cyber awareness and digital security. As the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) in Indore, he is recognized for conducting more than 1000 cybersecurity sessions across India.

Dandotiya's unparalleled efforts in spreading cybersecurity knowledge have earned him a place in the World Book of Records, London. His 'Digital Suraksha' initiative aims to empower communities with the tools and knowledge necessary to safeguard themselves online, significantly contributing to cyber safety.

Dubbed as a national cyber ambassador, Dandotiya's innovative, proactive approach to crime prevention is being emulated by police departments nationwide. He continues to educate the masses, simplifying complex cyber threats, thereby bridging the digital divide and fostering a secure digital environment in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)