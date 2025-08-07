Deportation Dilemma: When Home is across Borders
Amid escalating political tensions, the father of Malda resident Amir Sheikh challenges the Indian government's decision to deport his son to Bangladesh. Allegations of illegal detention and forced deportation of Bengali-speaking residents have surfaced, highlighting persecution fears in BJP-governed states. Similar cases are reported across various Indian states.
Amidst escalating political tensions and allegations of persecution, a West Bengal resident is challenging the deportation of his son. The Calcutta High Court is being petitioned by Jiyem Sheikh, who claims his son, Amir, was unlawfully detained and deported to Bangladesh.
The controversy underscores concerns of a wider crackdown on Bengali-speaking migrants in BJP-heavy regions. Despite presenting valid Indian documentation, Amir Sheikh was allegedly held in a Rajasthan detention camp and then mistakenly deported, causing an uproar.
The incident, not isolated to West Bengal, has sparked similar deportation challenges in other Indian states, intensifying debates on immigration enforcement policies and human rights.
