Deportation Dilemma: When Home is across Borders

Amidst escalating political tensions and allegations of persecution, a West Bengal resident is challenging the deportation of his son. The Calcutta High Court is being petitioned by Jiyem Sheikh, who claims his son, Amir, was unlawfully detained and deported to Bangladesh.

The controversy underscores concerns of a wider crackdown on Bengali-speaking migrants in BJP-heavy regions. Despite presenting valid Indian documentation, Amir Sheikh was allegedly held in a Rajasthan detention camp and then mistakenly deported, causing an uproar.

The incident, not isolated to West Bengal, has sparked similar deportation challenges in other Indian states, intensifying debates on immigration enforcement policies and human rights.

